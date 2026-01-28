Ajit Pawar No More: Mortal Remains Of Dada Taken To Vidhya Pratishthan Ground As Public Gathers To Pay Final Respects

ANI X Account

Baramati: The mortal remains of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Senior NCP leader has been taken to the Vidhya Pratishthan ground in Baramati. It is said that large crowds will gather on the ground to pay their final tribute to the late leader.

#WATCH | Baramati | Mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar being taken to Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects to him pic.twitter.com/b6SCd82IRL — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Visuals from the Baramati Medical College shows the Pawar family crying uncontrollably as they arrive at the place to bid farewell to their beloved family member Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier this morning.

🚨MP Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, and son Parth Pawar reached Baramati.



Overcome with grief, Supriya Sule said, “Sabka ladla chala gaya”, as she broke down remembering her brother. pic.twitter.com/OIhCTSUyJJ — Janta Journal (@JantaJournal) January 28, 2026

In the video footage, Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar and his cousin Supriya Pawar were seen crying and Supriya Pawar is hear saying 'Sabka ladla chala gaya'

Details of the Crash

The plane crash occurred during a landing attempt near Baramati. Early reports had indicated that all five occupants had sustained serious injuries. However, subsequent confirmation clarified that there were no survivors and that all five people on the aircraft had died in the accident.

According to an official occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary details stated that there were five occupants on board at the time of the crash, including the pilot-in-command, a first officer and three passengers. Among the passengers was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was reportedly travelling along with his personal security officer and an attendant.

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally in Baramati at around 11 am in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. News of the crash sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with senior leaders and party workers expressing grief and disbelief as details of the incident continued to emerge.

