Aishwarya and Aaradhya test negative, head home

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for coronavirus on Monday. However, megastar Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan will remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Hospital sources said the father-son duo is likely to get discharge this week.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Junior Bachchan also said that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are still recovering from the disease in Nanavati Hospital.

While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised since July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive on July 12 after developing mild symptoms. They were hospitalised later that week. Senior Bachchan has been sharing regular updates on his social media accounts. He has been thanking well-wishers, saying that their support is what has been getting him through tough times. Recently, he shared a picture with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks !”