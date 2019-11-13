Air pollution in Mumbai rises to poor after a week without rainfall

With no rains in Mumbai over the last week, the pollution level rose to moderate and poor in parts of the city.

The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 110, which falls in the moderate category on Tuesday. The AQI is expected to rise on Wednesday.

SAFAR recorded the highest AQI in BKC at 220 (poor), followed by Andheri at 140 (moderate), and Chembur at 124 (moderate).

SAFAR has also recorded an increase in the pollution levels in Navi Mumbai over the last four days. On Tuesday, it was recorded at 294 and the forecast says a similar condition will arise on Wednesday. The pollution level is expected to fall by Thursday in Navi Mumbai. The expected downfall of AQI is 249 and Mumbai of 89.

“With the onset of winter, air quality has begun to deteriorate. As winter sets in, PM concentration in the air will rise as lower temperatures cause pollutants to get trapped closer to the earth’s surface, leading to an increase in the pollution levels,” said SAFAR project director Gufran Beig.