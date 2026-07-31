Air India, SkyDrive & Suzuki To Study Feasibility Of Using eVTOL Aircraft For Delivering Emergency Medical Logistics In India | File photo

Mumbai: Air India, Japanese flying car developer SkyDrive and automotive giant Suzuki Motor have joined hands to study the feasibility of deploying electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for medical air logistics in India. Once operational, post being declared feasible, it is said to possibly redefine emergency healthcare delivery across South Asia.

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The tripartite agreement aims to tackle one of India’s most persistent urban challenges of severe traffic congestion that frequently delays the transport of time-critical medical supplies, organs for transplantation, and emergency equipment. By merging SkyDrive’s advanced aerial mobility technology, Air India’s extensive aviation operations and Suzuki’s deep-rooted market presence, the consortium seeks to establish a viable last-mile emergency logistics network.

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Each partner brings a distinct capability to the table. SkyDrive will provide the technological groundwork via its multi-rotor electric aircraft, engineered for quiet, zero-emission operations in densely populated areas. Air India will supply operational expertise, regulatory navigation and airport infrastructure integration, while Suzuki – whose Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki dominates the domestic automotive sector – brings unmatched manufacturing insight and supply-chain scale within the country.

Air India's head of cargo Ramesh Mamidala highlighted the strategic alignment of advanced air mobility with the nation's rapid aviation growth. ​"India is today one of the world's largest and fastest-growing aviation markets, and we see advanced air mobility as a natural extension of the country's transport ecosystem. ​The potential application of eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics is particularly compelling because it combines technology and purpose, helping to reduce critical transit times when every minute can make a difference,” he said.

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Urban bottlenecks in metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi routinely stretch organ transit windows and delay high-value medical supplies. eVTOL aircraft, which take off and land vertically like helicopters but operate with lower noise footprints and zero direct emissions, present a practical solution to bypass gridlocked arterial roads.

SkyDrive's founder and CEO ​Tomohiro Fukuzawa said, ​"Since our founding, SkyDrive has been dedicated to transforming the future of transportation through the aerial mobility revolution. ​In India, where chronic congestion is a pressing issue, utilising eVTOLs for advanced medical logistics – including the transport of high-value, time-critical medical supplies – will reshape medical infrastructure.”

According to Suzuki, the project aligns with its long-standing corporate ethos of engineering compact, lightweight and efficient mobility solutions tailored to Indian conditions. It's executive general manager for next generation business development, ​Masao Fujitani, stated that the eVTOL aircraft represents a new form of mobility that embodies Suzuki’s philosophy of ‘Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi’ (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater).

​"We believe it has the potential to play a role in supporting medical infrastructure in urban areas. Under our corporate slogan, 'By Your Side,' Suzuki will continue to provide diverse mobility options tailored to customers’ needs and contribute to regional development. By collaborating with a wide range of mobility companies, Suzuki aims to realise infrastructure mobility closely connected with people’s lives,” he added.

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The feasibility study comes at a pivotal moment for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in India. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has actively laid the groundwork for next-generation aerial transport, having already granted permissions to three companies to design and develop eVTOL aircraft within the country.