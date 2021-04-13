Air India captain, booked for sexually harassing pilot, denied pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: A sessions court last week rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 53-year-old senior captain of Air India in a case of sexually harassing a pilot since August 2016, observing that record shows he is “habitual”.

The court said the record shows the applicant Gopal Nambiar has the habit to sexually harass the women working with him in the company which shows he is habitual and involved in such activity with other female members who keep silent for fear of their defamation.

Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan also said that it is needless to say the offence is serious and more particularly because the applicant is a senior officer alleged to have sexually harassed women during the course of service. It also noted that he did so in a reputed company whereby its reputation is at stake due to the heinous act by him.

It again noted that the complaint filed by the victim, a pilot with the airline, clearly shows that Nambiar, since August 2016 till 13 March this year sexually harassed her, but that the officers of the airline failed to take any action or conduct an enquiry on him for reasons best known to them.

As per her complaint, the woman, a divorcee, had approached the police when Nambiar started making phone calls to her at odd hours repeatedly and started threatening to terminate her service.

The court said the mobile with which he made calls is yet to be seized and his custodial interrogation is essential and that there is every possibility he may tamper with prosecution witnesses.

In her statement to the police, the woman had complained that he would stare at her inappropriately and vulgarly, give her unwanted compliments and also propose to meet up and make comments implying that she must be lonely being a divorcee.