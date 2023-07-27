 Ahmadiyyas Grateful To Minority Affairs Ministry For Its Intervention
It said that the ministry immediately responded to the request they made and stated that the resolutions calling them non-Muslims were against the law and unconstitutional.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Mumbai: The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, India in a press statement said it was "grateful" to India’s Ministry of Minority Affairs for "denouncing the resolution that declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims". It said that the ministry immediately responded to the request they made and stated that the resolutions calling them non-Muslims were against the law and unconstitutional. 

"We are thankful to Smriti Irani who made this clarification after we wrote to her," said Masarrat Mundasgar, spokesperson and president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mumbai. The community, however, did not share the representation it made to the government stating that its "higher authorities" had decided not to share the same. It also did not share the "fatwas" (ruling / resolution of recognised body) that termed the community "non-Muslims" based on which Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board too termed them "non-Muslims". The "fatwas" were issued in 2009, 2012 and another one was passed recently in March this year by Jamiat Ulema I Hind, said community members. 

The 2009 and 2012 fatwas were challenged in Andhra Pradesh High Court which gave a stay. "In fact the matter was once decided by the Kerala High Court which said that Ahmadiyas are Muslims," said Mundasgar.  

"The recent Fatwa was issued in March and the Waqf board termed the community non-Muslims soon after. We wrote to the minority affairs minister and she responded promptly. We are thankful to her," said Tariq Ahmad, spokesperson of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, India. "Recently we had a book fair with some members of other denominations of Muslim community coming there and protesting. This was also the reason to write," said Mundasgar.

Ahmadiyyas considered non-Muslims face persecution

The Ahmadiyyas face persecution in some Muslim countries and are considered non-Muslims. The community, however, stated that as far as the definition of a Muslim is concerned, they accept only such a definition that has a strong basis in the Quran and conforms to the sayings of the Prophet Mohammed and follows five pillars of Islam. "All communities talk about the coming of a chosen one. We believe Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was the Promised Messiah and Mahdi," said Mundasgar. 

FPJ tried contacting Jamiat Ulema I Hind office but no one was available for comment. Its media person said senior members of the organisation were not around to comment. 

