 Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026, Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, along with their family members, visited and offered prayers at the iconic Mumbadevi Temple today, January 14.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026, Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, along with their family members, visited and offered prayers at the iconic Mumbadevi Temple today, January 14.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "Prayed for the welfare of Mumbai and the Mumbaikars." Mumbai is set to witness a major political event tomorrow, January 15, as voters are set to vote for the crucial BMC polls.

The voting will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will be done on January 16.

Thackeray Cousins Reunite

Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
The Thackeray brothers have come together after nearly two decades and formed an alliance ahead of the BMC polls. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, and several political events.

Sena UBT-MNS Manifesto For Mumbai

The UBT-MNS in its manifesto promised affordable housing, infrastructure upgrades, Rs 1,500 monthly aid for domestic and Koli women, scrapping property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft, reducing bus ticket prices and restarting old bus routes, among others. Moreover, old bus routes would be restarted, along with the return of the popular “wave your hand, and the bus will stop” service.

The alliance also proposed special plans for the expansion of BEST buses, including BEST Vista services, in Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. Additionally, their objectives charted for Mumbai's future also aims to build high-quality daycare centres for children, supporting women across the city

