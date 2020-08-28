Agitated Parbhani MP Sanjay Bandu to meet CM on Friday

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) from Parbhani Sanjay Bandu Jadhav is expected to withdraw his resignation submitted to party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray citing the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) domination. Thackeray has called him for a meeting on Friday.

Shiv Sena secretary and Thackeray’s close confidante Milind Narvekar has played a major role as peacemaker to convince Jadhav not to take any extreme step. Narvekar also spoke to state NCP chief Jayant Patil to find a way out in the district.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Jadhav had raised his disappointment over the appointment of non-government members on the Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee despite his repeated plea for the appointment of Shiv Sena workers. He was upset as his plea was not being considered despite being followed up for over eight months.

Jadhav, in his resignation, had argued that there was no point to continue to remain MP if he cannot get justice, nor could give it to the party workers in his parliamentary constituency.

However, Shiv Sena sources told the Free Press Journal that Narvekar intervened and talked to Jadhav, asking him to reconsider his decision. “Narvekar, on Wednesday night, spoke to NCP state chief Jayant Patil, raising the concerns expressed by Jadhav. Patil has assured to resort to the issue at the local level,’’ sources said.