‘Against Constitution Of India’: Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte Slams Marathi Language Rule For Auto-Taxi Drivers | ANI

The ongoing controversy over making Marathi compulsory for rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra has now taken a legal turn. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has strongly opposed the move, calling it unconstitutional and warning of protests if the rule is enforced strictly.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Marathi being compulsory for rickshaw and cab drivers, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte says, "Look, this decision is against the Constitution of India. This decision is against the Motor Vehicle Act and Maharashtra's own rules. And I would say that we will… pic.twitter.com/G7I56fyy78 — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

‘Against Constitution and Law’

Speaking on the media, Sadavarte argued that the decision goes against the Constitution of India, the Motor Vehicles Act, and even Maharashtra’s own transport rules. He maintained that any attempt to cancel licences based on language ability would not stand legal scrutiny.

He also issued a strong warning, saying that if drivers are targeted or threatened, the matter will be pursued “in the language of law”, signalling possible court intervention.

Sharp Remarks and Political Undercurrent

In a fiery statement, Sadavarte criticised the role of political leaders in escalating tensions. Referring indirectly to remarks linked to Raj Thackeray’s camp, he cautioned against intimidation, stating that no individual is above the law.

He also questioned the intent behind the decision by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, suggesting that the language issue may be a distraction from other concerns.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Marathi being compulsory for rickshaw and cab drivers, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande says, "No union can hold Mumbai at ransom, saying that we will not speak Marathi. Then they will have to go to their own native places and do their business there. You… pic.twitter.com/STFoNUsw35 — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

‘Language Cannot Be Imposed’

A key point in Sadavarte’s argument was that language should be learned through acceptance, not fear. Drawing from cultural and literary traditions, he said that forcing a language through threats contradicts both constitutional values and social harmony.

He added that even officials within the transport department have indicated that cancelling licences on such grounds may not be feasible.

Debate Widens Across Maharashtra

With protests being planned and political voices sharply divided, the Marathi language mandate continues to stir strong reactions. As legal questions begin to surface, the issue is fast evolving from a policy decision into a broader debate about rights, identity, and governance.