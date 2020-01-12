After supporting Deepika's Chhapaak, Sanjay Raut lashes out at Modi govt through a quote

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut who is known for his cryptic tweets, has hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government through his latest post.
Raut posted a picture on Sunday with a quote reading, "You can love your country without having to love your government."
The Rajya Sabha MP's post clearly slams the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and its supporters who constantly call people 'anti-national' if one doesn't support or question the saffron party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier on Sunday, Raut came out in support of actor Deepika Padukone, who is facing flak from the BJP and some other quarters over her visit to the JNU campus in Delhi to express solidarity with students who were recently attacked by armed assailants.
Talking to PTI, Raut said, "The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong. The country cannot be run in a 'Talibani' style."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)