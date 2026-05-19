After Milk & Fuel Hike, Bread Prices Rise In Mumbai; Sandwich, Wheat Loaves Costlier By Up To ₹5 |

Mumbai: After recent increases in milk prices and fuel costs, residents of Mumbai are now facing another blow to household budgets as bread prices have risen sharply across the city and nearby areas.

Major bread manufacturer Modern Bread has increased the prices of several popular bread variants by up to Rs 5 per packet. Industry sources indicated that other leading brands, including Britannia Industries and Wibs, may also revise prices in the coming days due to mounting production costs.

What Has Caused The Sudden Price Hike?

According to a Times Now report quoting market experts, one of the key reasons behind the latest price hike is the rising cost of plastic raw materials used for bread packaging. India imports a major quantity of packaging-grade plastic, and the weakening Indian rupee has made imports considerably more expensive.

At the same time, the recent surge in petrol and diesel prices has increased transportation and distribution costs for manufacturers. Industry insiders said the prices of preservatives, salt and other ingredients used in bread production have also risen in recent weeks, adding to operational pressure on companies.

Details On Hiked Bread Prices

According to the report, retailers in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex said revised prices have already come into effect for multiple products. The price of a 400-gram sandwich bread loaf has increased from Rs 40 to Rs 45, while whole wheat bread has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 60.

Similarly, multigrain bread is now being sold at Rs 65 instead of Rs 60 and brown bread prices have risen from Rs 45 to Rs 50. Smaller bread loaves have also become costlier, with small white bread packets increasing from Rs 20 to Rs 22 and small brown bread from Rs 28 to Rs 30.

Local bakery owners said they, too, are struggling to absorb the rising costs of packaging materials, fuel and logistics. Bakery association members stated that continuing sales at older prices was becoming financially unviable due to growing production and delivery expenses.

The latest increase has sparked concern among consumers, particularly middle-class and lower-income families, who say essentials such as bread and milk are becoming steadily more expensive.

The bread price hike comes amid broader inflationary pressure linked to rising global crude oil prices following tensions in West Asia. Higher fuel prices have already impacted transport costs across multiple sectors, resulting in increased prices of several daily-use commodities in Mumbai.

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