After losing semiconductor project to Gujarat, Shinde-Fadnavis govt hails Vedanta chief’s move to create hub in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

After facing flak over the loss of $20 billion semiconductor project to Gujarat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industry Minister Uday Samant have hailed Vedanta Group chief Anil Agarwal’s announcement over its investment commitment in Maharashtra.

Trio’s statements came after Agarwal in a series of tweets said, "We are committed to invest in Maharashtra. We will soon create a hub where Maharashtra will be part of our forward integration. We will create a pan-India ecosystem & are fully committed to investing in Maharashtra as well. Maharashtra will be our key to forward integration in our Gujarat JV.’’

However, Agarwal had not further divulged details with regard to the nature and size of the investment and the time frame for the same.

Shinde has welcomed Agarwal’s statement for creating a hub in Maharashtra. Fadnavis, who is currently in Moscow, said "Thank you very much for choosing Maharashtra for the Vedanta-Foxconn affiliate project! We will always remain competitive and pro-business to attract investment to Maharashtra.’’

Samant said, "Kudos to Anil Agarwal, President of Vedanta for deciding to select Maharashtra for the Vedanta-Foxconn affiliate project. The coalition government is determined to attract massive investment in Maharashtra and eliminate unemployment in the state.’’

Agarwal said, "Vedanta-Foxconn has been professionally assessing sites for a multi-billion dollar investment. This is a scientific and financial process which takes several years. We started this about 2 years ago.We decided Gujarat a few months ago as they met our expectations."

He added, "But in a July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with competitive offers. We have to start in one place & based on professional & independent advice we chose Gujarat. This multibillion dollar long-term investment will change the course of Indian electronics.’’

‘’Our investments in semiconductor and display glass production will create an ecosystem of industries across the country,’’ he noted.