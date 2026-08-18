After E. Coli Findings, CR Begins Corrective Action At Four Stations | X - Healthlive1

Mumbai: Central Railway has begun corrective measures after water samples from four stations tested positive for E. coli, with its Electrical and Medical departments working on the findings, a senior railway official said.

The bacteria was detected in water samples collected from CSMT, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road and Lonavala stations. All four stations witness significant passenger movement, raising concerns over the quality and safety of drinking water available to commuters.

Railways initiate corrective action

A senior Central Railway officer said the Electrical and Medical departments have started working on the findings and initiated corrective measures. The departments are examining the issue and taking necessary steps following the detection of the bacteria.

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The development comes against the backdrop of a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit, which flagged deficiencies in drinking-water quality monitoring across railway stations.

The audit found that 28 Central Railway stations did not have the required water-testing kits, while 436 stations across 15 railway zones lacked such kits.

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Water quality monitoring measures

Railway Board guidelines mandate testing of water supply systems at stations at least twice a year using multi-parameter field testing kits.

Following the CAG findings, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a day-long review with senior railway officials. The Railways subsequently decided to install ‘Tank to Tap’ filtration and monitoring systems at around 20,000 locations, besides replacing water tanks and strengthening regular testing, cleaning and maintenance.

The latest action by Central Railway is aimed at addressing the water-quality concerns at the affected stations and preventing recurrence.

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