After attack, ex-navy officer Madan Sharma asks Uddhav Thackeray to resign from CM's post

Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on Sunday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray stating that the Maharashtra Chief Minister should "resign" if he is unable to run the government.

"I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he said while speaking to media.