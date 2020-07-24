After a 25-day battle, MBMC’s chief fire officer beats virus

After a 25-day-long battle, chief fire officer in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Prakash Borade finally defeated the deadly COVID-19. Borade was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road after he tested positive for the virus on June 29. The medical team had to put him on ventilator support after his condition had worsened during the initial days of treatment. Responding positively, Borade is now COVID-19-free. He was discharged on Wednesday and is eager to join his duty after completing the protocols of quarantine that have been mandated after recovery. Be it the sanitisation of containment zones or disinfecting roads and public places, Borade was always at the frontline while taking all the measures to fight back the pandemic with a smile. “Support from family, colleagues, medical staff and friends turned out to be a major immunity booster to fight back the virus with determination,” said Borade, who was also at the forefront to take precautionary measures for tackling any type of eventuality and make prior arrangements to conduct evacuation and relief work in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar due to the cyclonic storm Nisarg early last month.

With 126 more people testing positive on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the twin city has reached 6,970. The death toll has climbed to 238. Meanwhile 5,290 patients have recovered so far, pulling down the number of active cases to 1,422.