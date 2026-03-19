Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Prime Accused Moves Kalyan Sessions Court For Anticipatory Bail

Activist Sarita Khanchandani | File Photo

Thane, March 18: Jiya Gopalani, the prime accused in the alleged suicide case of advocate Sarita Khanchandani, has approached the Kalyan Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail after remaining absconding for nearly eight months. The prosecution has strongly opposed the plea, arguing that custodial interrogation is necessary for a thorough investigation.

Defence denies intent and questions evidence

In her anticipatory bail application, filed recently, Gopalani claimed she has been falsely implicated in the case and denied any role in abetting the alleged suicide.

The plea contends that there is no “mens rea” or intention on her part to drive the deceased to take the extreme step, a key ingredient required to invoke charges of abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The applicant submits that there is no mens rea to abet the commission of suicide by the deceased, and in the absence of such intent, the offence is not made out,” the application states.

It further argues that even a perusal of the alleged suicide note does not establish any direct or indirect act of instigation or aid attributable to the applicant.

Gopalani has also sought relief on the grounds of parity, pointing out that co-accused Raj Chandwani has already been granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

Her plea alleges that the prosecution’s case is primarily based on a “prima facie doubtful and fabricated” suicide note, lacking independent corroboration, and claims that such evidence cannot justify curtailment of her liberty.

Application raises doubts on investigation

Casting doubt on the prosecution’s version, the application further highlights that Gopalani had earlier lodged a complaint against the deceased on August 28, 2025, alleging assault and forcible entry into her residence.

It also refers to purported CCTV footage of the incident, questioning why the same has not been produced before the investigating officer. The selective reliance on the suicide note while allegedly withholding primary electronic evidence, the plea argues, indicates mala fide intent.

Prosecution opposes plea citing crucial evidence

Opposing the anticipatory bail application, the prosecution submitted that Gopalani’s name is clearly mentioned in the suicide note written by the deceased, allegedly making her role crucial to the investigation.

The police told the court that her custodial interrogation is essential and expressed apprehension that she may allegedly tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if granted pre-arrest bail.

Family alleges delay in arrest

Meanwhile, Advocate Purushottam Khanchandani, the husband of the deceased, has alleged laxity in the investigation. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, he claimed that despite repeatedly sharing information about the accused’s whereabouts, the police have failed to make any progress in apprehending her.

In a detailed letter addressed to the police, Khanchandani stated that Gopalani allegedly continues to evade arrest despite not having any interim protection from any court.

He alleged that searches conducted at multiple locations, including residences of her relatives in Nashik and Gujarat, have failed, and her mobile phone and social media accounts remain inactive.

“The non-arrest is worrisome and highlights laxity in investigation,” the letter states, adding that her continued absconding suggests she may be receiving assistance from co-accused or their associates. He has demanded immediate action to ensure a fair and effective investigation.

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Court to decide plea soon

The Sessions Court is now expected to decide on Gopalani’s anticipatory bail plea in the coming days.