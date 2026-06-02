Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Police Say Prime Accused Jiya Goplani Remains Absconding Despite Search Efforts

Police have informed the complainant that efforts to trace and arrest the prime accused in the Sarita Khanchandani case are ongoing | File Photo

Thane, June 1: The investigating officer in advocate Sarita Khanchandani’s alleged suicide case has finally replied to the seven emails sent by the complainant in connection with the non-arrest of the prime accused, Jiya Gopalani, in the case.

The response to the emails came after The Free Press Journal, in its May 17 edition, reported on the husband alleging delay on the part of the police in arresting the prime accused. The report was titled, “Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Activist’s Husband Writes 9 Emails Alleging Delay in Arrest of Prime Accused.”

The one-page reply dated May 30, given by the investigating officer, Harshal Kulkarni, attached to the Vitthalwadi Police Station, where the FIR has been registered, states that the prime accused in the case, Jiya Gopalani, has concealed her identity and has been absconding since the FIR was registered.

Police detail efforts to trace accused

The police station has sent its officers to her permanent residence as well as to suspected places where Jiya could be found, but she has remained untraceable.

“We have tried to trace her location from the available CDR locations with the help of technical assistance. The police have been trying to locate Jiya Gopalani, and if found, the police shall arrest her,” the letter states.

As per the news report published on May 17, eight months after environmental advocate Sarita Khanchandani allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a residential building in Ulhasnagar, her husband had written at least nine emails to police officials alleging laxity in the investigation and demanding the arrest of prime accused Jiya Pradeep Goplani, who continues to remain untraceable despite not receiving any interim protection from the court.

The emails were addressed primarily to the Vitthalwadi Police Station and were later escalated to senior officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Thane City, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, and the Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range.

Case pending before Kalyan Sessions Court

The matter is currently pending before the Kalyan Sessions Court, where Goplani had filed an anticipatory bail application in March 2026. The court has not granted any interim relief to the accused, and the matter has now been adjourned to June 12.

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani, known locally for her environmental activism and legal interventions in civic and environmental matters, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from Roma Apartment in Ulhasnagar in August 2025.

The FIR names five accused persons, including local politician Dhananjay Borade, Ulhas Falke, Shivani Falke, advocate Raj Chandwani, and Jiya Pradeep Goplani. The complainant has alleged that the accused persons mentally harassed Sarita Khanchandani and drove her to take the extreme step.

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Suicide note cited during investigation

Vitthalwadi Police had earlier informed the court that a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased was recovered during the investigation, in which all five accused persons were allegedly named as being responsible for her death.

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