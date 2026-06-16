Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Kalyan Sessions Court Rejects Jiah Gopalani's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Kalyan Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Jiah Gopalani in the Sarita Khanchandani suicide case | File Photo

Thane, June 16: The Kalyan Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application (ABA) filed by accused Jiah Gopalani, the prime accused in the suicide case of advocate Sarita Khanchandani, holding that the overall circumstances on record are sufficient to conclude that there is a strong prima facie case against the applicant showing her complicity in the crime and that custodial interrogation is necessary.

“From the perusal of the material collected by the investigating machinery, nature of allegations in the first information report and grounds raised by the investigating officer, the applicant is not entitled to anticipatory bail,” the court held.

The order copy further reads: “After minute perusal of the first information report, it is crystal clear that the name of the present applicant is specifically mentioned in the first information report. After perusal of events stated by the informant since 27.08.2025 to 04.09.2025, it is crystal clear that there was close acquaintance of the deceased and present applicant prior to the incident of suicide. It appears that the deceased committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the building and thereby definitely there is reason for her suicide. So, in the circumstances, detailed investigation is necessary by taking the applicant into custody.”

Accused Yet To Be Traced By Police

Jiah, who is yet to be traced by the Vithalwadi Police, was named in the FIR filed last year following the suicide of the environmental activist advocate. The investigating officer in the case had informed The Free Press Journal that the police have not been able to trace Jiah so far. However, if found, she will be immediately arrested.

Also Watch:

Jiah had approached the court in March through her advocate seeking anticipatory bail. The ABA was filed on the grounds that she had been wrongly named in the case and that she was the one who had allegedly been harassed by the deceased.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/