Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Bombay HC Seeks Status Report, To Consider Plea For Transfer Of Investigation

The Bombay High Court has sought a status report in the Sarita Khanchandani death probe before deciding on a plea to transfer the investigation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the investigating officer in the deceased advocate Sarita Khanchandani’s case to submit a status report by August 21, 2026, on the investigation into the alleged suicide of advocate and activist Sarita Khanchandani.

The court also indicated that, after examining the report, it would consider a plea by her husband, Purushottam Khanchandani, seeking the transfer of the investigation to an adjacent police zone to be conducted by a woman officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 21.

Court Seeks Investigation Status

The direction came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Purushottam Khanchandani, who has consistently alleged that the investigation into his wife’s death has been unfair and compromised.

During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that CCTV footage showing the deceased’s visit to the Vithalwadi Police Station on August 28, 2025, has been preserved. Recording the statement, the bench directed that the footage be retained until further orders.

Plea Seeks Probe Transfer

Khanchandani has sought the transfer of the investigation from the present police zone, alleging a serious conflict of interest. According to the petition, Sarita Khanchandani, an advocate, environmental activist and public interest litigant, had filed several complaints against officers of the Vithalwadi Police Station and officials of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. He has argued that permitting the same police machinery to investigate her death undermines the fairness and credibility of the probe.

Allegations Raised In Petition

Among the allegations raised is the delay in the registration of the FIR. While an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered on August 28, 2025, the FIR was lodged only on September 4, 2025, allegedly after repeated representations by the petitioner.

The plea also claims that crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and the alleged suicide note, was not secured promptly and surfaced only at a later stage.

Also Watch:

The petitioner has further alleged that despite Sarita Khanchandani having received repeated threats during her lifetime owing to her activism against alleged land grabbers and civic officials, the police failed to provide her with adequate protection.

He has maintained that the local police are institutionally connected to those against whom she had taken legal action, warranting the transfer of the investigation to an independent agency outside the Kalyan Police zone.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/