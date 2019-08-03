Advisory asking yatris to leave Jammu and Kashmir is infuriating, says Shiv Sena leader

MUMBAI: The advisory to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to exit Jammu and Kashmir due to terror threats is extremely infuriating, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Aaditya said he has "full faith" that the Modi-led government and India's armed forces will "purge" these terrorists who threaten our pilgrims and tourists and make J&K safe again.

"Im sure we have the strength to purge out terrorists from J&K at the will of our Govt and not give into these threats, while ensuring safety of every pilgrim," he tweeted.