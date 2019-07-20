Aditya Pancholi gets pre-arrest relief

Mumbai: In a temporary reprieve to controversial actor Aditya Pancholi, a sessions court on Friday granted him pre-arrest relief. The actor has been evading his arrest in an alleged rape case filed against him by a renowned Bollywood actress.

It means the Versova police, the investigating team, cannot arrest Pancholi till August 3, the day when the sessions court would hear the matter again.

“We had moved the court seeking protection from arrest. The court had by an earlier orders, granted us pre-arrest relief till July 19 and now has extended the same till August 3,” said advocate Prashant Patil, who represents Pancholi in the case.

The 54-year-old actor has been charged with offences like rape, causing hurt by means of poison, extortion, wrongful restraint and confinement and criminal intimidation.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Pancholi wrongfully confined the actress and forcibly maintained physical relationship with her. The actress has alleged that Pancholi did all this between 2004 and 2006, by spiking her drinks.