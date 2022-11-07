ADB Bank should support infra, group development projects for socio-economic upliftment in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Monday called upon the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation to provide financial support to infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. Mr Shinde also sought ADB’s financial assistance for group development projects for socio-economic development and several other projects including environment-friendly new Mahabaleshwar, Mumbai Sindhudurg Coastal Highway to promote tourism and river linking and Nashik, Thane and Pune metro corridors.

Mr Shinde was accompanied by the state chief secretary Mr Manukumar Srivastav and various department secretaries while the ADB delegation comprised Sameer Kumar Khare, Chintale Wang, Sergio Lugaresi, Takeo Konashi.

Mr Shinde said that the state government is taking a slew of decisions with the goal of further promoting state's development. ‘’Priority has been given to agriculture, health, education, employment, infrastructure, employment generation by keeping the common man at the center,’’ he noted. He appealed to the ADB to provide financial support to the infrastructure projects especially when the state government is making all efforts for social and economic upliftment of the people.

Mr Shinde explained that the new Mahabaleshwar project will be helpful in generating employment on a large scale while creating environmental awareness. He acknowledged the ADB’s financial assistance for some metro projects in Mumbai but sought its help also for the development of metro projects in Thane, Pune and Nashik and also for Thane Ring Road.

5150 Electric Buses for State Transport Board

The ADB delegation pointed out that it has extended cooperation in river linking projects, projects to divert water to drought areas and 5150 electric buses for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Besides, ADB has extended its helping hand to the MSRTC for the conversion of 5,000 diesel buses into CNG.