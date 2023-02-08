e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAdani JPC probe demand: Sena UBT boycotts debate on President address

Adani JPC probe demand: Sena UBT boycotts debate on President address

“We remain steadfast on our demand for a JPC probe," Vinayak Raut, a Lok Sabha member of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Angry over refusal to discuss Adani issue, Sena UBT boycotts Prez address | FIle
Follow us on

New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced its boycott of the Parliament debate on the Motion of Thanks on President' Address, claiming the government had turned down its demand for a discussion on the Adani issue and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the matter.

“We remain steadfast on our demand for a JPC probe," Vinayak Raut, a Lok Sabha member of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said. He said the government had also termed down the demand of the Thackeray faction of for a separate discussion in Parliament on the Adani issue.

“As a united opposition we demand the government constitute a JPC over the stock manipulation of a group, over-pricing and round-tripping in the stock market, hence the Shiv Sena has decided to boycott the motion of thanks. We demand a JPC to get to the bottom of the truth," Raut said.

Read Also
Budget Session: Entire Opposition boycotts President's address
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Flesh trade racket busted in Goregaon, 2 including minor rescued

Mumbai: Flesh trade racket busted in Goregaon, 2 including minor rescued

Mumbai: HC refuses to expedite Nashik shelter home rape cases

Mumbai: HC refuses to expedite Nashik shelter home rape cases

Mumbai: NCP MLA Awhad in trouble over Shivaji remark

Mumbai: NCP MLA Awhad in trouble over Shivaji remark

Pune by-polls: Disorderliness between NCP & Congress as both parties announce candidates

Pune by-polls: Disorderliness between NCP & Congress as both parties announce candidates

Adani JPC probe demand: Sena UBT boycotts debate on President address

Adani JPC probe demand: Sena UBT boycotts debate on President address