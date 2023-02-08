Adani JPC probe demand: Sena UBT boycotts debate on President address

Mumbai: Angry over refusal to discuss Adani issue, Sena UBT boycotts Prez address | FIle

New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced its boycott of the Parliament debate on the Motion of Thanks on President' Address, claiming the government had turned down its demand for a discussion on the Adani issue and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the matter.

“We remain steadfast on our demand for a JPC probe," Vinayak Raut, a Lok Sabha member of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said. He said the government had also termed down the demand of the Thackeray faction of for a separate discussion in Parliament on the Adani issue.

“As a united opposition we demand the government constitute a JPC over the stock manipulation of a group, over-pricing and round-tripping in the stock market, hence the Shiv Sena has decided to boycott the motion of thanks. We demand a JPC to get to the bottom of the truth," Raut said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)