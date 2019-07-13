Actress sends legal notice to journalists’ association

Mumbai: The bitter battle between actress Kangana Ranaut and the paparazzi took a new turn with the former sending a legal notice to the newly formed Entertainment Journalists Guild, a body of reporters covering Bollywood and related aspects. Ranaut had indulged into a verbal spat with an entertainment reporter on an event organised for launching the song her upcoming film. Soon after the dispute, the Entertainment Journalists Guild was formed as there was no body of journalists working in the entertainment field. The body had condemned Kangana's act and had decided to boycott the actress.

Subsequently, the Queen fame actress had released a video bad mouthing a few entertainment journalists. And now, the actress has served a legal notice to the guild through her counsel Rizwan Siddiqui. The legal notice states, "Some journalists with criminal intention and ulterior motives are blatantly contravening the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, which is legally binding on them and their profession and thereby openly defaming, annoying, ridiculing, harassing and criminally intimidating my client (Kangana), without any provocation what so ever."The notice labels these "few" journalists "unprofessional", who according to Kangana are criminally harassing her and even other celebrities on public platforms.

It further states that the "sincere" journalists are coming in support of these few reporters and also the guild, without knowing the factual matrix of the issue. The actress has termed this support as 'unfortunate.' The legal notice has a accordingly sought a response from the guild asking it to spell out its stand as to whether it supports these few journalists and indirectly encouraging illegal and unprofessional act.