Actress Ketaki Chitale may be arrested in old case under Atrocities Act

Thane: Actress Ketaki Chitale is in the limelight due to her offensive post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook. The Thane court on Sunday ordered police custody of the actress till May 18, 2022. Now the speculation is that the police will re-start investigating the case registered against the actress two years back at Rabale police station.

Earlier in 2020, the case was registered against the actress under the Atrocities Act. The actress had also filed for pre-arrest bail but her bail application was rejected by a court.

Meanwhile the Thane Crime Unit on Monday, May 16 went to the actress Kalamboli's residence and seized her laptop and other gazettes.

What's the old matter?

A case was registered against Ketki Chitale at Rabale police station in 2020 under the Atrocities Act. Even though her pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the court at that time, Navi Mumbai police did not arrest her. At that time complainant, Swapnil Jagtap had accused the police of not initiating action against her.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:05 PM IST