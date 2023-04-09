Actress Deepali Sayed files defamation case against ex-PA after he accused her of having links with underworld

Marathi film actor Deepali Sayed has lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station against her former personal assistant alleging that he threatened to kill her and tried to defame her by claiming that she had accepted Pakistan's citizenship and owned properties in Dubai and London.

Sayed's PA had made serious allegations against actress

The issue cropped up after Sayed's PA, Baburao Shinde, conducted a press conference in his hometown in Ahmednagar district where he levelled serious charges against Sayed. He had claimed that the actor has links with the underworld, her original name is Sofia Sayed and that she has recently accepted Pakistani citizenship.

Sayed says PA sacked in 2019

As per Sayed, Shinde worked with her till 2019 and was sacked by her after he was caught taking auditions of several female aspirants for a Marathi movie without her permission.

The actor even alleged that he had morphed images of her with Iqbal Kaskar, who is brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, which he then used to corroborate his 'underworld link' charge.

Probing case, will decide on arrest later: Police

According to the Oshiwara police, a case has been registered against Shinde but no arrest has been made till now. “We are probing the case and based on the outcome we will decide if an arrest should be made in future. We may summon him for cooperating with the ongoing investigation,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to defamation, criminal intimidation and insult of modesty of a woman.