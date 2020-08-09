Mumbai: Actor threatened to withdraw case, non-cognisable offence filed at Byculla

Actor Karan Dhir filed a non-cognisable complaint at Byculla Police Station against an unidentified caller who threatened him of dire consequences if he fails to withdraw the criminal case against a renowned model-actor lodged at Oshiwara police station in connection to hacking his social media accounts. In October last year, Dhir's social media accounts were hacked and lewd messages were sent to a few of his female friends. Accordingly, back then, the actor had registered a complaint at Oshiwara police station.

Two months later, in December, Oshiwara police had arrested a 21-year-old man from Hubli in Karnataka and served notice to two minors for the crime. The accused had claimed Bollywood actor and fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan had hired them to hack Dhir’s account, which the latter had denied the allegations.

Seven months after the incident, on July 29, Dhir's friend received a call from an unidentified person, who asked him to connect the call to the actor, who demanded him to withdraw the complaint. When Dhir asked his identity, the caller threatened him of consequences if the case is not withdrawn.

He further questioned that don't you understand despite messaging so many times, to which Dhir disconnected the call. Soon after this conversation, a non-cognisable complaint was lodged at Byculla Police Station.