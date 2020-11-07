Actor Rampal’s relative Agisilaos gets bail

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Friday granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, who had been in custody in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court directed him to release on executing bonds and sureties. He was asked to deposit a provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 and deposit his passport with the investigating agency.

If he is going out of Greater Mumbai, the court has directed that he has to inform the investigating officer and give his itinerary in advance. The 30-year-old man is also required to attend the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once a month for six months and attend all dates of the court without fail.

The plea was made on the grounds that no case is made against Demetriades as there has been no recovery and evidence against him. It also mentioned that no offence is made out under Section 27A of the NDPS Act which pertains to financing illicit trafficking of drugs and harbouring offenders.

The 30-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 18 October. The NCB has claimed that he is directly connected with a co-accused in the case from whom commercial quantity of drugs was seized and that he has links with other co-accused too.

Recently, though the NCB had taken Demetriades and another co-accused in the case and former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad into custody for investigation in another drugs case. It had claimed while seeking their custody that their names have been revealed during investigation in the other case.

The agency had last month made 10 arrests and claimed an international drug racket which used courier services and supplied drugs in western suburbs of the city.

It had claimed recovery of 1 kg cocaine, 2 kg phencyclidine (PCP), 29.3 kg MDA and 70 gm mephedrone. In an operation in Jammu in connection with the case, 56 kg hashish was seized.