Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends defamation notice to wife

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui seeking that she retract statements made by her to media platforms and issue written clarifications, failing which he will initiate legal action against her. His defamation notice says that Aaliya had said in her interview to one media platform that he had not replied to her divorce notice. To another media, it stated that he is neither paying her maintenance nor their children’s school fees.

Nawazuddin stated in his legal notice, sent through his advocate Adnan Shaikh, that these statements made by Aaliya are untrue. He had replied to her notice within the stipulated 15 days of its receipt, he said in his notice. The notice further states that the allegations regarding non-payment of maintenance and children’s fees are a lie and stated with the intention to defame him.

Advocate Shaikh said, “My client has been paying maintenance and other expenses including EMIs during the lockdown, just as he did before. It all reflects on his bank account.”

When contacted, Aaliya Siddiqui said that she has not lied, has proof of

what she has spoken and is ready to face legal action if necessary.