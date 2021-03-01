Mumbai: Actor, bizman Sachiin Joshi files bail plea in special court

Actor and businessman Sachiin Joshi on Friday filed a bail plea in the Omkar Group fraud case in whose connection he had been arrested for money laundering.

The 37-year-old has been accused of laundering funds the Group had secured from Yes Bank for slum redevelopment projects.

The ED had arrested him on 15 February and thereafter he had been under the agency’s custodial interrogation till 22 February. The agency has alleged that Omkar Group had transferred funds to his and his company’s accounts in the name of SRA eviction and tenants’ rehabilitation work, but no actual work was done by him.

Joshi, the ED says, had helped the Group layer and siphon off the monies and caused a loss to Yes Bank.