Active cases at 3-month low in Navi Mumbai area

Navi Mumbai: There is good news as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has come down to a three-month low following the rise in the recovery rate. The number of active cases at present is lower than the number reported during the first week of July this year. As of now, there are about 3,050 active cases in the NMMC area.

The recoveries have been rising persistently since the last month in the city and this led to the decline in active cases, said the civic body’s Health Department data.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the number of COVID-19 active cases was around 3,100 during the first week of July. However, thereafter the number of active cases kept on increasing along with the increase in positive cases as well.

Meanwhile, the civic body also ramped up tracing and testing that added more positive cases daily in the city.

On August 4, the active cases reached 4,881 which was the highest till then. As per the Health Department data, the recovery rate was just 65 percent. However, on October 16, the active cases were just 3,045.

“In the past one-and-half months, around 30 percent of active cases have come down,” said an NMMC official.

“With timely tracing and testing, the number of positive cases shot up. But the severity was less as infected people were traced in an early stage of infection,” said a senior civic official.

He added that early tracing resulted in early isolation and treatment which increased the recovery rate.

At present, the recovery rate in the NMMC area is an impressive 90 percent. Even the number of positive cases being reported per day has also come down to about 300.

Almost a similar number of people are found infected and getting cured every day, said the official.

“We had increased the number of testing to around 3,000 per day which also pushed the number of positive cases. However, that led to early detection. Now, the daily testing in the city has come down to around 2,000,” added the official.

Under the NMMC, as many as 2,44,608 tests have been conducted so far of which 1,55,017 are Antigen and the remaining RT-PCR test. The total number of positive cases reported is 41,730 with the overall test-positivity rate is 17.05 percent.