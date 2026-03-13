Action To Be Taken Against Encroachments In Mumbai’s Mangrove Areas: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | File Image

Mumbai: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday told the state Assembly that the government has taken serious note of alleged encroachments and destruction of mangrove forests along Mumbai’s coastline and will conduct a detailed inquiry to take action against those responsible.

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, while MLA Manisha Chaudhary also participated in the discussion. Upadhyay alleged that large-scale illegal cutting of mangroves, unauthorised land filling and construction activities have been reported in parts of the city, particularly in the Borivali Assembly constituency. He said mangrove forests serve as natural protectors for Mumbai by reducing the impact of tides, preventing floods and maintaining ecological balance. However, despite repeated complaints by local residents about debris being dumped in mangrove areas at night allegedly in collusion with land mafia and builder lobbies, authorities such as the municipal corporation, police and forest department have failed to act effectively.

Upadhyay warned that large-scale destruction of mangroves and illegal construction in these ecologically sensitive zones could lead to severe flooding and environmental disasters in the future.

Responding to the discussion, Naik said a joint inspection by officials from the forest, revenue and police departments, along with local representatives, was conducted on December 7, 2025 in the Borivali area.

The inspection revealed multiple cases of encroachments, including three within the mangrove forest area, four on privately owned land, three within the 50-metre buffer zone around mangroves and two outside the buffer zone.

The minister also said that the police have registered 38 cases related to mangrove destruction at Charkop Police Station, MHB Police Station and Dahisar Police Station.

Naik said the forest department has already initiated action and issued notices in cases where land had not previously been transferred to the department. He assured the Assembly that all encroachments falling under the forest department’s jurisdiction will be removed.

The minister added that no company or individual will be allowed to carry out illegal activities in mangrove areas. He said the issue involves the collective responsibility of the forest, revenue, municipal and police departments, and a meeting of senior officials from all concerned departments will be convened after the Assembly session to conduct a comprehensive review.

Naik further stated that efforts will be made to restore damaged mangrove areas. The government will also analyse satellite images and maps from the past few years to assess changes in mangrove cover and take action against officials if any irregular permissions were granted, he said.

