'Action Should Be Taken Against Praneet More': Congress Leader Hussain Dalwai Reacts To 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy

'Action Should Be Taken Against Pranit More': Congress Leader Hussain Dalwai Reacts To 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy | IANS

Mumbai: Reacting to the controversy surrounding the 'Rs 370 Biryani' remark, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai criticised the comments and called for action against comedian Pranit More, stating that such remarks reflect the lack of respect often shown towards women in society.

Speaking to IANS, Dalwai said that women are frequently subjected to disrespectful treatment and are often made the subject of jokes. He expressed concern over the continued normalisation of such remarks and stressed that stronger accountability was necessary to discourage similar statements in the future.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, reacting to the '370 Biryani' controversy, says, "Women are not even looked at with respect in society... People keep making jokes about women continuously. Action should be taken against Praneet More so that he does not speak… pic.twitter.com/eCe6ON9Sgp — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2026

"Women are not even looked at with respect in society. People keep making jokes about women continuously. Action should be taken against Pranit More so that he does not speak like this again," Dalwai said while reacting to the controversy.

His remarks come amid the escalating controversy over comments made during comedian Pranit More's show, where a Gurugram-based audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, spoke about seeking “sexual favours” in return for a meal, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

The controversy deepened when another clip from the same show surfaced featuring Dr. Sejal Pawar, a medical professional. During the interaction, Sejal made jokes about a male cadaver's private parts while discussing her medical training, remarks that many social media users found insensitive and disrespectful to body donors and the medical profession.

The issue has sparked a wider debate over the limits of free speech, accountability in comedy performances, and the responsibility of performers and participants while making remarks in public forums.

KEM Hospital Summons Sejal Pawar's Parents, Initiates Disciplinary Action Over Viral Remarks

Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital has initiated disciplinary proceedings against MBBS student Sejal Pawar and summoned her parents to the institute on June 13, following public outrage over remarks made during an online comedy show that later went viral on social media.

In an official statement issued by Dean Dr. Harish M. Pathak, the institute said it received multiple complaints on June 10 regarding the remarks. A preliminary fact-finding committee comprising senior faculty members was immediately constituted to examine the matter.

The committee reviewed the complete video recording and interacted with the student before submitting its report to the Dean's office. According to the findings, certain remarks made during the programme were objectionable and insensitive and did not reflect the dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected from a medical student.

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