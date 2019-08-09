Acquisition of 270.65 hectares for Bullet train

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways have gazetted acquisition of 270.65 hectares of private properties in Maharashtra, the highest 188.26 hectares in Palghar, for the rail lines to be laid for the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The land in Palghar includes those in the tehsils of Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu and talasari, says the gazette notification issued on August 9. The acquisition also includes 3.7 hectares in Vikroli village of Kurla in Mumbai suburb and 78.69 hecatares in Thane covering Bhiwandi, Thane and Kalyan tehsils.

The notification says the Maha­ra­shtra Govt has to acquire the necessary land on behalf of the Centre and the actions so taken shall be legal and valid for all purposes.