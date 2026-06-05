AC Local Trains Hit Record Ridership On Western Railway As Mumbai Commuters Seek Relief From Heat

Mumbai Commuters Flock To AC Local Trains As Summer Heat Drives Record Ridership On Western Railway | X (@marinebharat)

Mumbai: The sweltering summer experienced across Mumbai in May has led to a sharp rise in the use of air-conditioned suburban trains on Western Railway, resulting in record passenger numbers and a substantial jump in revenue.

According to a tweet by Western Railways, WR recorded its highest-ever single-day sale of AC local train tickets and passes on May 11, 2026. According to railway officials, a total of 50,663 tickets and passes were purchased on that day, generating revenue of Rs 1,60,58,895.

The previous highest daily figure had been registered just a week earlier on May 4, when 47,475 tickets and passes were sold, bringing in earnings of Rs 1,60,21,240.

Officials attributed the growing demand for AC local services to the intense heat conditions witnessed during the month, which encouraged a larger number of commuters to opt for air-conditioned travel.

Passenger data released by Western Railway showed that between May 1 and May 31, as many as 58,89,737 commuters travelled by AC local trains. The services generated revenue amounting to Rs 28,10,81,955 during the month.

Railway authorities stated that the performance reflects a growth of 28.67 per cent over the corresponding period last year, indicating a steady increase in the popularity of AC suburban services among Mumbai's daily travellers.

With demand continuing to rise, Western Railway is examining the possibility of introducing additional AC local services in the future. Senior officials said passenger response to the services has remained encouraging, prompting discussions on expanding operations.

At present, Western Railway operates 145 AC local train services on weekdays. During weekends, including Saturdays and Sundays, 118 AC services are run across the suburban network.

The upward trend is also evident in the cumulative figures for the first five months of the year.

From January to May 2026, Western Railway sold 52,46,367 AC local train tickets and passes, earning nearly Rs 119 crore in revenue.

During the same period in 2025, the railway had recorded sales of 40,77,294 tickets and passes, generating revenue of approximately Rs 97 crore.

The latest figures highlight the increasing preference for air-conditioned suburban travel in Mumbai, particularly during periods of extreme weather, while also strengthening Western Railway's revenue earnings from its AC local train operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/