AC Local Train Door Malfunction Triggers Commuter Panic At Kalyan Station During Peak Hour |

Kalyan: A technical malfunction in an air-conditioned suburban local train triggered chaos at Kalyan railway station during Wednesday morning's peak rush after several automatic doors failed to open properly, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on the platform and forcing security personnel to intervene.

Train arrives at 8.54 am; doors open partially or remain shut

The incident occurred at around 8.54 am when the Kalyan–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) AC local arrived at Platform No. 1. Due to a technical fault, some coach doors opened only partially while others remained completely shut, severely disrupting the boarding and deboarding process during one of the busiest hours of the morning.

With heavy monsoon showers lashing the city since early morning, commuters carrying umbrellas and office bags struggled to enter the train through the few partially opened doors. The situation quickly escalated as passengers attempted to board simultaneously while others tried to alight from the train, resulting in scenes of panic and near-stampede conditions on the platform.

Train already packed from Kopar and Dombivli passengers

According to commuters, the train was already heavily crowded as many passengers travelling from Kopar and Dombivli had returned in the reverse direction to secure seats before the train reached Kalyan. As a result, when passengers from Ambernath, Badlapur and Titwala attempted to board at Kalyan, the coaches were already packed beyond comfortable capacity.

The malfunction further aggravated the situation as only a handful of doors were operational. Several passengers were seen squeezing through half-open doors, while others hung precariously at the entrance in an attempt to board before the train departed. Witnesses said the platform witnessed complete disorder for nearly 20 minutes.

Delayed door opening worsens crowding at limited access points

Some of the malfunctioning doors reportedly opened after a considerable delay, but by then a large crowd had accumulated, making passenger movement even more difficult. The rush intensified as boarding and alighting passengers competed for the limited access points available in each coach.

On receiving information about the technical problem, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) rushed to the platform and took charge of crowd management.

Officials deployed at each coach to regulate passenger movement

A railway official said RPF personnel were deployed at the doors of each affected coach to regulate passenger movement. They assisted commuters in boarding safely, requested some passengers to step down temporarily to clear blocked entrances, and ensured that the automatic doors could be shut properly before the train resumed its journey.

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After the situation was brought under control, the train's doors were synchronised through the central door control system, following which the AC local departed for CSMT.

The incident once again highlighted the growing dependence on AC suburban services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With rising humidity and persistent rainfall, an increasing number of commuters are opting for air-conditioned locals, leading to crowd levels that are now comparable to those seen in regular suburban trains during peak hours.

The disruption also raised concerns over the reliability of automatic door systems in AC locals, particularly during rush hours, when even a minor technical failure can lead to serious crowding and compromise commuter safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

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