Absconder arrested after 35 years in Mumbai

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested an absconder accused 35 years after he jumped his bail. The accused, Ibrahim Kallu Mansuri, 63, is a resident of Gujarat. In 1987, Sahar police had arrested 11 people in a fake currency case. Mansuri was one of them. At that time, he was 28 years old. After the arrest, Mansuri was released on bail, but he never turned up for the hearing. A local court had proclaimed him an absconder. Recently, crime branch started a special drive to trace the absconders. They learnt Mansuri was hiding in Tokiar in Gujarat’s Palanpur. On Tuesday, a team arrested him from the state. He has been handed over to Sahar police station for further interrogation.