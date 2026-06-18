Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Allows Polygraph Tests For 2 Witnesses, Rejects Plea For Amarendra Mishra

A Mumbai sessions court has permitted polygraph tests on two witnesses as part of the CBI's investigation into the Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case | File Image

Mumbai, June 18: The sessions court has granted permission to the CBI to conduct polygraph tests on two persons who are presently cited as witnesses in the murder case of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. The court, however, has rejected the plea to conduct the test on deceased Mauris Noronha's bodyguard, Amarendra Mishra.

On February 9, 2024, social worker Mauris Noronha, who was also known as 'Mauris Bhai', allegedly opened fire at Ghosalkar while they were live on social networking site Facebook. After shooting Ghosalkar, Noronha allegedly killed himself.

The case was transferred to the CBI following a Bombay High Court order on a petition filed by Ghosalkar’s widow, Tejasvee Ghosalkar.

CBI sought tests on witnesses and suspect

During the investigation, the CBI sought permission to conduct polygraph tests on Mehul Parekh and Ryan Gore, who are currently being treated as witnesses, and Mishra, who has been named as a suspect as the gun used in the crime allegedly belonged to him.

Parekh was the personal assistant (PA) and close associate of Noronha and was said to be present when Noronha allegedly shot Ghosalkar. The agency claimed that all three individuals are believed to have knowledge of the facts and circumstances connected with the murder.

The CBI submitted that the proposed tests were aimed at assisting the ongoing investigation into the case.

Witnesses gave written consent

The agency informed the court that Parekh and Gore had voluntarily given their consent and willingness in writing to undergo the polygraph test.

“An option has been given to them as to whether they wish to avail such a test. On their consent, they have been given access to a lawyer and the physical, emotional and legal implications of such a test have been explained to them,” the court observed.

The court subsequently allowed the CBI’s request to conduct polygraph examinations on the two witnesses.

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Bodyguard’s plea rejected over lack of consent

However, Mishra refused to give consent for the test. Since consent is mandatory for conducting a polygraph examination, the court rejected the CBI’s prayer seeking permission to subject Mishra to the test.

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