Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 negative, discharged from hospital; Big B says God is great

After almost a month-long stay at Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

The 44-year-old actor and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, were admitted to the hospital on July 11, after they had tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital on August 2 on recovering from the disease. On Saturday afternoon, Abhishek shared a photograph of a health monitoring board from the hospital on his Instagram account, which stated: 'Discharge Plan - YES'.

On August 5, Abhishek had posted a photograph of the same white board, which at that time stated: 'Discharge Plan - NO'. 'Come on Bachchan, you can do it !!!' Read the caption.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Abhisekh on Saturday stated, "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this.”

Thanking the medical workers and hospital staff, the actor wrote, "Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" A source close to the Bachchans said Abhishek had some comorbidities, which is why he had to stay at the hospital longer than his father. "Abhisekh Bachchan had some comorbidities, which is why he had to stay for a week more than his father. Amitabh Bachchan tested negative last week,” said the source.

Sharing a picture of his son on Twitter, Amitabh tweeted, "Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT... thank you well wishers for your PRAYERS."