Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at 24 locations in Mumbai, Pune and Surat in ABG Shipyard bank loan fraud money laundering case. The raids are covering offices and residency of promoter Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal.

ALSO READ Pune: Man dies of burns after setting woman afire over dispute

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:04 PM IST