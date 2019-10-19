'Ab Salman Shera ko bhau bulayega': Twitter cracks up with jokes and memes as Shera joins Shiv Sena

With 3 days to go for Maharashtra Assembly election, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement. He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree here.
With 3 days to go for Maharashtra Assembly election, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement. He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree here.
Many were surprised to see Khan's bodyguard Shera to join netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious reactions.
Here's what netizens said:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)