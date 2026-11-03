Aavishkar 2026 By Umang Foundation Trust's Annual Event Celebrates Creativity, Curiosity And Young Talent; Over 200 Children Shine | File photo

Mumbai: A day filled with creativity, curiosity, laughter and inspiration came alive as Umang Foundation Trust successfully hosted Aavishkar 2026 – A Celebration of Curiosity and Creativity on Saturday, October 31, at the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar.



Bringing together over 200 children from underserved communities, the event provided a vibrant platform for young minds to showcase their talents, express their ideas and explore the joy of learning beyond classrooms.



The event celebrated the spirit of innovation, imagination and self-expression through a variety of activities, including science experiments, creative displays, handmade projects, cultural performances, music, storytelling and interactive sessions. Children enthusiastically participated in different activities, demonstrating their creativity, confidence and willingness to explore new ideas.



One of the highlights of Aavishkar 2026 was the presence and participation of distinguished guests from different creative and professional backgrounds. Gargi Sandu, Co-founder of Goodfellows India; Niharika Jolly, Costume and Footwear Designer; Dewang Bhagwat, Digital Content Creator; and Vivaana, Entrepreneur, were among the guests who joined the celebration.



The event also featured an engaging music and storytelling session by Ria Master, an interactive musical performance by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana from The Sound Space Foundation, and an entertaining ventriloquism performance by Vinay Natekar (Sunny). Utsav Bachani brought energy and enthusiasm to the celebration as the event host.



The children's performances and creative presentations remained at the heart of the celebration. Their excitement, participation and confidence reflected the importance of creating opportunities where every child gets a chance to discover and showcase their abilities.



The successful execution of the event was made possible through the collective efforts of Umang Foundation Trust's team, in-house volunteers, NSS volunteers, photographers, videographers, supporters and well-wishers who contributed their time and energy.



Speaking about the initiative, the spirit behind Aavishkar remains rooted in a simple belief: every child has the potential to create, discover and achieve when given the right opportunity.



Aavishkar 2026 was not just an event but a celebration of childhood, possibilities and the belief that every young mind deserves to be heard, encouraged and appreciated.



With smiles, new experiences and unforgettable memories, Aavishkar 2026 concluded on a joyful note, leaving behind a reminder that every child has an idea worth celebrating and a talent worth discovering.