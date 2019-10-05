Aarey felling: Dia Mirza trolled for attacking government

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza has made a fresh fervent appeal to all netizens to come out and protest the Maharasthra government 's decision to fell trees in Mumbai 's Aarey Colony to build a Metro Rail yard, and also denounced the cutting of 400 trees in the dead of the night. "400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can 't you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing, " wrote Dia on Twitter. While a few among the Twitterati supported Dia 's latest diatribe against the government, most others were critical of her stance, saying that she did not fully understand the importance of the government 's decision to lay down Metro tracks for public convenience.

Many accused her of being a typical celebrity who only gave lip service to causes. "Save tree, save life, " agreed one user with Dia, while another expressed shock at Dia 's revelation saying he was "speechless ". However, most users did not seem convinced by her campaign. "Do you know how much carbon footprint each of you celebs no matter small or big, leaves when compared to a common man? First try reducing that, "wrote a user, while another commented: "Let 's start a movement to also move out Film City from #Aarey. " "Dia, calm down pl & read Hon Bombay HC verdict. For a change pl understand other side of d story too & be properly informed. Rhetorics don 't work always wen larger interests of d society r involved, " wrote another user.

Another user uploaded a published explanation by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, defending its decision to fell the trees in the are and underlining how no wildlife act has been violated in the process. Still another user wrote: "I may be missing the point - can someone help me with a thread that scientifically proposes an alternate location. Protest of "don 't build carshed in #Aarey " understood but what alternate arrangement is suggested? " "Agar padhe likhe hote to protest hi kyon karte, yeh so called celebrity environmental activists at their convenience, they will go to protest in 3000cc diesel personal suv to give gyaan on cutting aarey tree, " wrote another user.