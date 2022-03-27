AAP's Navi Mumbai unit raises concern over half-opened electric panel box

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has raised concern over the half-opened electric panel boxes at several joints along the road. The party staged a protest in a unique way and by placing a garland on an open electric box.

The outfit says that this could be disastrous for school children as they may touch unknowingly the consequences.

According to the party, there are a number of half-open circuit boxes that can be seen in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. These circuit boxes are broken, partially fitted, useless and dilapidated. They claimed that the same situation can be seen everywhere in the city.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:44 AM IST