AAP's Navi Mumbai unit celebrates party's landslide victory in Punjab Assembly polls

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) celebrated the party's victory in Punjab assembly elections on Thursday evening at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi. Around 50 party workers assembled and termed the victory a major milestone in the career of the AAP, which is spreading across India.

The outfit had planned celebrations soon after the initial trends started showing on news channels. Like Delhi, AAP Punjab also achieved great success by winning 92 seats out of 117.

This victory is an acknowledgment by the general public of the spectacular public welfare work done by AAP in Delhi, in the areas of education, healthcare and other civic amenities. The formation of the Punjab Assembly Government as a whole is a major milestone in the career of the AAP, which is spreading rapidly across India.

Today, even in Navi Mumbai, AAP is growing, an army of AAP workers is being formed in every ward. Nine offices have also been opened. Even in Navi Mumbai, with the participation of a large number of Punjabis and Sikhs, on the backdrop of the Punjab conquest, the enthusiasm of the activists was overwhelming.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:02 PM IST