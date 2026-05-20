'Aap Sab Ka Aashirwaad Chahiye': Mumbai Content Creator Goes Around Asking Elderly Strangers For Aashirwaad; Gets Wholehearted Response; Video Viral | Prannayjoshi

A heartwarming video making rounds on social media has won over viewers after a content creator took up a unique challenge, collecting 100 ‘aashirvaads’ (blessings) from strangers within one hour at Dadar Shivaji Park. The wholesome interaction, centred around seeking blessings from elderly citizens, has struck an emotional chord online, with many social media users praising both the creator’s idea and the kindness shown by Mumbai residents.

The video shared by Instagram user 'Prannayjoshi' shows the creator approaching elderly people, mostly senior citizens visiting the Shivaji Park area, and requesting them to bless him as part of his challenge. Initially, several people appear confused and curious about why he was asking for blessings. However, once he explained the challenge, many of them warmly welcomed him and willingly offered their blessings.

What stands out throughout the video is the overwhelming positivity shown by the people he approached. Rather than refusing, most elderly citizens encouraged him, invited him over, and wholeheartedly participated in the challenge. Their willingness to bless a stranger became the emotional highlight of the video.

The challenge progressed at an unexpectedly quick pace. Within just 13 minutes, the creator had already collected nearly 41 blessings, significantly ahead of his target. The momentum only continued from there, eventually helping him complete the challenge in less than an hour.

Several interactions particularly stood out to viewers. One elderly man immediately responded, “Of course, I will give it,” while another enthusiastically encouraged him, saying, “If that’s the challenge, take it immediately.” Such moments added to the emotional appeal of the video and highlighted the warmth and openness displayed by the city’s elderly residents.

The comments section has also been flooded with appreciation. Many social media users praised the creator’s idea, calling it refreshing and wholesome amid the usual content dominating online platforms. Others pointed towards the elderly citizens featured in the video, saying that with blessings and goodwill from people like them, one can overcome any challenge in life.

Several users also appreciated the spirit of Mumbai reflected in the video, noting how strangers came together to support a simple yet meaningful idea without hesitation.

The viral clip has ultimately become more than just a social media challenge. For many viewers, it serves as a reminder of kindness, human connection, and the warmth that still exists in everyday interactions, qualities many believe continue to define the spirit of Mumbai.

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