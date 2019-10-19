AAP ropes in activists to cleanse image of politics

Mumbai: “If you want to change the system, first be a part of it” - This quote has been the driving force of social activist Vitthal Lad’s decision to join politics. Lad, a popular face in the suburban areas of Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Aarey village for his work in Aarey and tribal pockets, is set to contest the assembly elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from Jogeshwari (East).

“I am associated with social service for more than three decades, I feel to initiate a change, first we need to be a part of the legislature,” stated Lad.

In the last 36 years, Lad has spearheaded several campaigns for the rights of Dalits, farmers and tribals. He has also succeeded in securing land for the indigenous people of Aarey Colony.

Since the last three months, he has been visiting every house in his constituency to understand the local issues and problems. He informed, 65 per cent of the population in this constituency live in slums and were promised rehabilitation 15 years ago, but with time the promise did not change into action.

“People in my constituency are deprived of all the basic necessities. Hundreds die every year by drinking impure water, yet nobody is doing anything about such realities,” said Lad.

He also mentioned, over the last one month, his candidature gained prominence among the people of his constituency. He alleged, this has made the ruling party nervous and have tried to harass him.

Sena’s sitting legislator Ravindra Waikar is Lad’s rival. But Lad is confident of winning, as he believes the people support his and the party’s clean image.

Meanwhile, from Kandivli (East), AAP has fielded Sumitra Shrivastava. A practising lawyer, Sumitra has taken a stand on several issues for women. She has rooted for the justice of slum dwellers and adivasis of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Aarey Colony.

Contesting against BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar, Shrivastava stated, she was compelled to enter politics since there was no formidable opposition to counter the ruling party.

“I wouldn’t have stepped in the political arena had the elected representatives done their job properly,” said Sumitra. She highlighted, it is the need of the hour for an opposition leader to have a clean image.

“I want to be known as a true representative of the public and not a politician. My sole aim is to better the lives of those living pathetic conditions in my area,” she added.