AAP Mumbai protests anti-farmer farm bills ; continues well attended 'bike rally' to Chaityabhoomi despite Police detention

The Aam Aadmi Party's Mumbai unit today protested against the anti-farmer farm bills passed by BJP's Modi government. This was in response to a nation-wide call by the Aam Aadmi Party, to protest against the BJP's Modi led anti-farmer government.
AAP senior leader Preeti Sharma-Menon, AAP State Secretary Dhananjay Shinde, with scores of other volunteers were detained by the police.
Despite being intimated, the Mumbai Police, surrounded our party office, confiscated all our protest materials and gheraoed our volunteers.
Seeing our leaders detained, another batch of volunteers, led by Adv. Sumitra Srivastav proceeded with bikers towards the Western Express Highway. Thereafter, undeterred by the Mumbai Police, the bike rally continued with black flags and placards to Dadar.
"We are responsible citizens. We are following physical distancing norms and wearing masks. We consciously took a decision to not protest in a particular place but take a bike rally to Chaityabhoomi instead, but the Police didn't allow us to do so.
I'm proud of our AAP volunteers, who against all odds, continued our bike rally and registered our protest against this black bill.
The BJP's Modi Govt has passed anti-farmer bills, which will reduced them to slavery and render them as farm labourers in their own farmlands. We stand with our farmers, we oppose this bill and are determined to fight the good fight with them.", said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai Prabhari.