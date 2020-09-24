AAP Mumbai protests anti-farmer farm bills ; continues well attended 'bike rally' to Chaityabhoomi despite Police detention

Seeing our leaders detained, another batch of volunteers, led by Adv. Sumitra Srivastav proceeded with bikers towards the Western Express Highway. Thereafter, undeterred by the Mumbai Police, the bike rally continued with black flags and placards to Dadar.

"We are responsible citizens. We are following physical distancing norms and wearing masks. We consciously took a decision to not protest in a particular place but take a bike rally to Chaityabhoomi instead, but the Police didn't allow us to do so.

I'm proud of our AAP volunteers, who against all odds, continued our bike rally and registered our protest against this black bill.