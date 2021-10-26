'Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya...': Nawab Malik likely to come up with more 'revelations' against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik is on Wednesday likely to come up with more revelations against Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Malik tweeted a couplet from a ghazal by Meer Taqi Meer, apparently asking Wankhede to wait and watch as this is just the beginning.

Earlier in the day, in another sensational disclosure, Malik said at least an amount of Rs 1,000-crore has been 'extorted' in Mumbai and Maldives from Bollywood personalities.

Pointing the needle against Wankhede, Malik released a 4-page purported letter he received from a whistleblower within the agency.

The Minister said he received the letter which has been copied to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

"My fight is not against the NCB... They have done a good job in the past 35 years... I am fighting against a person who has extorted money from people...My estimate is over Rs 1,000-crore. The NCB has already started a probe and they must look into the points raised in the 4-page letter," Malik demanded.

Dismissing the charges by Wankhede and his family on the birth certificate which he revealed on Monday, Malik issued an "open challenge" to them to file any case or criminal defamation, he would face arrest and put the matter before the Courts.

Making another grave accusation, the Minister said that Wankhede has been illegally tapping the phones of two persons, one in Mumbai and another in Thane.

"I have their full details... and will disclose more at the appropriate time. How did the officer ask for the CDR details of my daughter Nilofer Malik from the Mumbai Police? Is she a criminal? The police have rejected Wankhede's demands," Malik said.

The Minister reiterated his charge that Wankhede has allegedly submitted a bogus caste certificate to get a central government job in a reserved category and vowed to bring out more dope on this.

"The BJP has been trying to portray it as a Hindu-Muslim fight... In my 45 years in public life, I have never played politics in the name of religion and the people know this well. But Wankhede has deprived a poor Dalit boy by grabbing his job in the reserved quota on the basis of fake documents," said Malik.

The Minister further said that since his first expose in early-October, many people have been coming to him with information on the NCB, including a witness who said that the agency made him sign 50 blank papers.

On the contents of the 4-pager, Malik said that it has alleged details of about 26 different cases in which people have been deliberately framed by the agency, and how money was extorted.

"I am forwarding it to the NCB Vigilance Committee for proper investigations and hope the truth will come out," he said.

Besides, Malik also said that Uddhav Thackeray would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the portrayal of Bollywood in a bad light in the wake of recent raids by the NCB which could affect the livelihood of the people dependent on that industry.

"CM Thackeray informed me that he is concerned about the image of the Hindi film industry being portrayed in such a negative way. He is going to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this. The drug haul cases have maligned the image of the film industry," said Malik.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:22 PM IST