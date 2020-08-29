Aaditya welcomes SC decision on final exams as SDMA overrides UGC guidelines

Yuva Sena, which had challenged the UGC’s revised guidelines issued on July 6 on holding exams, has welcomed the Supreme Court decision saying that it has upheld its most important point to uphold the decision of Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Yuva Sena chief and state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, ‘’ The Hon SC has reiterated that it is up to the respective State Governments to decide on when and how to hold examinations, not at the insistence of the September 30 deadline of the UGC. Yuva Sena stands firmly for the wellbeing and good health of the students, teachers, non-teaching staff and their families.’’

Aaditya had earlier urged the union ministry of human resources and UGC not to make the final year exam an ego issue. Last week, he in a letter had urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the University Grant Commission’s revised guidelines to conduct final year exams during the present Covid-19 crisis, on Monday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to postpone all academic activity to do with physical or online examinations across the country for all personal courses including entrance exams. This is necessary when the various institutions and universities for professional and non-professional courses have been trying to schedule examinations.

Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai said, ‘’ We are sure Maharashtra Government will always prioritise health and wellbeing of students over everything else. He further noted, ‘’India registered the highest ever 75000 plus Covid cases in a day yesterday and today. SC in a video conference judgement said final year exams for lakhs of students are to be compulsorily held. We thank SC for accepting out the argument that SDMA overrides UGC guidelines and to allow postposing exams till situation normalises.’’

He informed that Aaditya will meet the Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss further course of action.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has slammed Aaditya without taking his name saying that Yuva leader hijacked the government to make the wrong decision. ‘’Yuva leader’s ego has severely harmed students for months as he played fraud with them for his publicity,’’ he viewed.